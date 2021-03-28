An antitrust probe to safeguard the rights of our WhatsApp users

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suo-moto order by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to launch an investigation into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy is a landmark and laudably assertive exercise of its statutory role as the guardian of consumer rights and unhindered competition in our market. In January, the Facebook-owned app caused a huge uproar by unilaterally asking its users to accept new terms that would allow it to share more private information with Facebook for advertising and commercial purposes. What added to the outrage was that if we lived in the European Union, WhatsApp would not be able to do this because it would be forbidden under its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law. The incident also raised demands for a similar data protection law in India.

While formulating regulations for large technology companies in India, it is critical to carefully consider the trade-off between allowing access and protecting consumer privacy. Encroachment of privacy and manipulation of private data can easily take the form of non-price competition. As rightly concluded by the CCI, non-price parameters in a digital market can have great potential to distort market competition. The extent to which a consumer can ‘freely consent’ to a demand by a dominant player is of paramount importance as companies pursue data aggregation. In the case of WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, it was a ‘take it or leave it’ proposition that was prima facie violative on multiple counts. As enumerated in the CCI order, these include unfair terms and conditions imposed by a dominant player, the potential distortion of a competitive market through non-price parameters, and violations of ‘abuse of dominance’ provisions under Section 4(2) of the Competition Law.

Privacy degradation—when a firm collects data for one purpose and then forces consumers to consent to that data being used for other purposes—can be deeply detrimental to consumers and their privacy. A low standard of data protection, if combined with the act of data cross-linking across services being offered by group companies, can create a vicious cycle wherein a dominant player collects vast quantities of personal data and/or misuses it, limiting the user's freedom of choice. Once the consumer has no ability to move out, or has simply given away too much data, s/he unwittingly loses choice in the process and becomes vulnerable to exploitation. Even more dangerously, social media platforms can manipulate and influence consumer behaviour in a surreptitious manner.

From a free-market point of view, this can also set into motion an irreversible process of non-price competition, wherein large technology companies with big data can elbow out smaller startups or simply buy them out in killer acquisitions. The entry barrier for new technology companies that don’t have existing reservoirs of consumer data can become so high that even the brightest among our innovators would just have to give up.

If one looks around, Japan’s market regulator had come up with guidelines in 2019 that stated any use of personal information, including users’ purchase history and location, without their consent would constitute an “abuse of a superior bargaining position", a violation specified under Japan’s Anti- Monopoly Act. In Germany, Facebook was held guilty by the German Federal Court for abusing its dominant position in forcing users to share their data with other Facebook owned entities, WhatsApp and Instagram. In the US, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is scrutinizing these practices. Late last year, the FTC filed a lawsuit against Facebook for illegally maintaining a monopoly in social networking. It alleges that the company used acquisitions and software restrictions on developers in order to stop competitors from succeeding.

On WhatsApp, a fuller picture will emerge on the completion of a probe by the CCI's director general of investigation, who will prepare a report after hearing the concerned parties. The CCI will then hear out the parties. But what WhatsApp has done in India is on various accounts a flagrant abuse of its dominant position as the country's go-to instant messaging app.

Dhanendra Kumar is a former chairman of the Competition Commission of India.

