An apocalyptic year that should give way to a wellspring of hope

Worse was to follow. The world was hit by the most devastating pandemic since the Spanish Flu a century ago. Extreme policy reactions have meant the world is staring at the worst global recession since the Great Depression. The International Monetary Fund expects the global economy to shrink by 4.4% in 2020, compared to less than 1% during the global financial crisis of 2008-09. With the winter bringing a dreaded second wave of covid infections, recovery is by no means assured in 2021. Multilateral cooperation is in disarray in the face of competitive nationalism, and, unlike a decade ago, there is little expectation that member countries of the G20 will rescue the global economy this time around.