An app challenge to make India digitally 'atmanirbhar'

In the last few years, India has shown the ability to build tech solutions at a very large scale. The Unique Identification number (UID) project revolutionised the way we look at identity, and facilitated initiatives like direct benefit transfer, which helped the government extend welfare benefits to citizens without delays or leakages. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) initiative allows seamless financial transactions between entities. The Digilocker has enabled citizens to store their documents securely and has enabled paperless governance to a significant level. The Aarogya Setu app is another example of an app built in a short time that now has more than 130 million downloads in just about three months. All these have been developed with the participation of Indian industry and academia together with the government. This model of partnership has the potential to create many more tech products that can help make lives of citizens easier and better.