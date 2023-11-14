Opinion
An appeal by PM Modi on Diwali firecrackers could help alleviate air pollution
Summary
- The prime minister’s call for the well-heeled to give up their cooking-gas subsidy in 2015 could be instructive here.
Delhi had been enduring “severe" air quality for two weeks. But the air quality index (AQI) improved remarkably following light rainfall on November 10 and the air quality on Diwali morning was the best it has been in eight years, Mint reported.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more