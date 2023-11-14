An appeal by PM Modi on Diwali firecrackers could help alleviate air pollution

By evening, though, the city was once again blanketed by a thick layer of smog and the AQI back at "severe" after an unprecedented and widespread bursting of firecrackers in violation of a Supreme Court ban. In the end, the Delhi government’s 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe Nahi' campaign proved ineffective in curbing pollution. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

