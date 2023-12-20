An Apple Watch ban is the last thing this gizmo maker needs

Barring a last minute (and unlikely) presidential veto, the Apple Watch is largely coming off US shelves. Apple will stop selling the latest versions of the device though its online store by Thursday and then in its physical stores too by Christmas Eve. Other sellers like Best Buy can continue to sell them until they are out of stock. It’s a miserable end to a lacklustre year for America’s most valuable company and its CEO Tim Cook.

Apple has found itself on the losing side of a patent dispute with a US medical tech company, Masimo, which accused the tech giant of infringing patents related to its blood-oxygen sensors. Apple denied the claim, but it was upheld by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) in October, giving 60 days notice on a ban that takes effect on Christmas. Apple’s announcement that it would halt sales early has been seen as a potential last-gasp effort to force the US president’s hand, though White House interventions in such matters are rare, particularly when the row is between two US companies.

The ITC is no Scrooge and Apple does have questions to answer. As well as its patent claims, Masimo has taken Apple to court accusing it of stealing trade secrets. Apple, Masimo contended, set up meetings between the companies to discuss innovations and a potential partnership that never materialized. Apple then poached key employees. The end result, Masimo contended, was theft of trade secrets and an Apple blood-oxygen sensor too similar in design and function to what Masimo had produced. A jury trial on those matters ended in stalemate earlier this year. Apple disputes the accusation of infringement and says it plans to appeal the ITC ruling.

The bad news is in keeping with much of Apple’s fortunes this year. Last month, it recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue decline, its worst run in two decades. The company warned that revenue in the October-December quarter, which Apple counts as its first of fiscal year 2024, would be flat. Analysts, as polled by Bloomberg, are expecting the company to just about sneak back to growth, but it’s touch-and-go and a ban on watch sales during the festive season won’t help. On top of all this, worries persist around Apple’s business in China. Last week, Beijing broadened its ban on the use of Apple and other foreign devices. Investors haven’t lost faith yet, though. The company’s stock is up more than 50% this year.

While the smartwatch is not as big a seller as the iPhone—analysts expect about $16.9 billion in revenue from the watch this year, compared with $200 billion from the phone—it is now a pivotal device for Apple. As well as being the gateway to its health services, it has also established itself as an entry device into the Apple ecosystem for young people. One recent study suggested a third of US teens own the watch, possibly as a result of parents viewing it as a stopgap before a child is old enough to be let loose with a smartphone.

An Apple Watch ban could impact $5 billion in annualized sales, according to JPMorgan Chase, though Apple will be hoping to have the matter resolved much, much sooner. The company is rushing to carry out a software fix it hopes might be sufficient. Alternatively, Apple could reach a licensing deal with Masimo, one that Bloomberg Intelligence estimates could be worth as much as $300 million a year. In the interim, Apple could direct shoppers to previous models that do not contain the disputed technology, JPMorgan analysts noted. And any pre-Thursday sudden rush to buy the device before it’s taken off sale might help offset any slump.

These are complications Apple could have really done without. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted, 2023 has been tepid for Apple’s main product lines. Only Apple’s services unit—which includes App Store commissions and subscription sales for products like Apple TV—recorded year-on-year revenue growth. Sales declined for all of its other lines: the iPhone, Mac, iPad and wearables.

Next year will offer a chance to revitalize those long-established products while ushering in new innovations, too. Beginning around March, Apple is expected to introduce new iPad models—simplifying what is currently a confusing mess of different configurations and price points. New Airpods and MacBooks are expected, too.

Most excitingly—for those hyped for a mixed-reality future—the company is gearing up its stores to offer demos of the Vision Pro, Apple’s long-anticipated headset. It won’t be a big seller in its first year, for sure, but a positive public reaction to Apple’s most daring product since the iPhone, arguably, could bring about a much happier atmosphere both in Cupertino, California, where Apple is based, and on Wall Street. ©bloomberg