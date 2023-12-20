An Apple Watch ban is the last thing this gizmo maker needs
Summary
- The most valuable company of all time has had a tough year so far: if flagging sales of its gizmos weren’t bad enough, Apple lost an intellectual property theft case to Masimo over an oximeter in its watch and may take a festive-season blow on its account.
Barring a last minute (and unlikely) presidential veto, the Apple Watch is largely coming off US shelves. Apple will stop selling the latest versions of the device though its online store by Thursday and then in its physical stores too by Christmas Eve. Other sellers like Best Buy can continue to sell them until they are out of stock. It’s a miserable end to a lacklustre year for America’s most valuable company and its CEO Tim Cook.