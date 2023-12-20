An Apple Watch ban is the last thing this gizmo maker needs

The bad news is in keeping with much of Apple’s fortunes this year. Last month, it recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue decline, its worst run in two decades. The company warned that revenue in the October-December quarter, which Apple counts as its first of fiscal year 2024, would be flat. Analysts, as polled by Bloomberg, are expecting the company to just about sneak back to growth, but it’s touch-and-go and a ban on watch sales during the festive season won’t help. On top of all this, worries persist around Apple’s business in China. Last week, Beijing broadened its ban on the use of Apple and other foreign devices. Investors haven’t lost faith yet, though. The company’s stock is up more than 50% this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}