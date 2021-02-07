An apt response to the Centre’s big fiscal shift

RBI policy is in sync with the Centre’s expansionary budget and looks aptly geared for its enlarged need of funds. Yet, success will depend on keeping new risks of instability in check

Our last big fiscal bet did not end well. Arguably, it was an over-response to the global financial crisis of 2008-09, a stimulus that stretched on needlessly and spun out of control—to the then Congress-led administration’s grief. This time, under a Bharatiya Janata Party government, the need for heavy state spending is far clearer, as our economy was in a slump even before covid pushed it down a crevice. Plus, its net outcomes are likely to prove superior now, given the accent on capital outlays. At first glance, India has sufficient production slack today for stimulus to work and general prices to stay anchored in the near term (asset values apart). Whether our idle capacity is geared for shifts in patterns of consumption, however, is uncertain. With such stability risks inestimable, a prudent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will need its hawkish eyes in. On Friday, it held steady the rates at which it lends banks money (and lets them park funds with it), scheduled a few reversals of its corona credit-easing, and signalled others, even as it extended support to non-bank lenders still starved of resources. Notably, it also adopted a proposal to widen our market for safe government bonds by opening it up directly to retail investors. This move, designed to aid the Centre’s outsized debt plan, could lure inflows and help cap yields on sovereign paper, so that capital costs stay attractively low for business investors.

Yet, a major question that hovers over our economy is whether it will end up inflated anyway. As part of its expansionary fiscal stance, New Delhi will probably end this financial year with borrowings of ₹12.8 trillion, up from its budgeted plan of ₹7.8 trillion. For 2021-22, this figure is pegged at ₹12 trillion. RBI will have to buy bonds voraciously to keep their prices up and yields low, a task that will be less daunting should households start putting big lumps of savings into government securities, thus upping their demand in the face of oversupply. The success of this idea will depend on stirring wide interest among savers. An ad campaign could be deployed for that purpose, perhaps with a public appeal to help the Centre spend on a recovery. Still, how well our revised policy settings work out over the years will hinge on prices and the economy’s overall stability. As a safeguard, we should retain RBI’s anti- inflation mandate. Let its tools get stress-tested by sustained fiscal dominance. Don’t forget, as our debt burden gets heavier, the temptation to inflate it away will grow. And this, we must resist—to keep déjà vu at bay.

