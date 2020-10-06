An apt role for the state in these app store wars

Of late, Indian apps have been up in arms against what they see as undue clout exercised by Google over their business through stiff conditions for enlistment on its Play Store and its proposal to charge a “gateway toll" on app transactions. Their hackles were raised after the Big Tech major said last week that, starting next September, it would globally enforce its billing system and also levy a 30% commission—as Apple’s App Store does—on revenues made by apps downloaded on mobile phones from its store. In response, various tech startups rallied behind a banner of revolt raised earlier by Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who had alleged unfair treatment of its gaming app by Google, which has a rival service for online payments. Such was the outcry over Play Store’s new policy that the Indian government took note. On Monday, the US-based company seemed to soften its stance, saying it would defer the levy on Indian apps until 31 March 2022. But that has not soothed nerves.

App dispensers run by two companies account for almost all the apps on people’s handsets across the world. Apple and Google owe their duopoly to the fact that most smartphones use their user interface—iOS and Android, respectively—for internet access and other operations. An estimated 99% of India’s 500 million odd smartphones run on Google’s Android. The dominance of this operating system is beyond doubt, and while Google does allow compatible apps to be hawked by other app stores—unlike iOS—it gets to set its rules from a position of strength that need not serve any interests other than its own. So does Apple. It is not as if they have no justification whatsoever for levying special charges. They claim to keep phones virus-free, filter out malware and shield us from fraud, all of which takes money and effort. Yet, the duo wield so much influence over what we have on our phones and what we therefore wind up using, that any allegation of their abuse of power would deserve a close look. Even if consumers have no reason to complain about how app stores function, the latter’s actions could conceivably reduce competition, stifle innovation and thus stunt the growth of online markets.

The setting up of a domestic app store by the government is an idea that has popped up to mitigate the potential ill effects of an app-dispensing duopoly. For Android phones, this is feasible. It would also gel with our national mantra of self-reliance. However, there is no guarantee that it will succeed, given the privileged space that the two original app stores occupy on the opening screens of smartphones. Other efforts to take the duo on have floundered. On 5 October, Paytm launched a sub-store under the aegis of its main app, but its field of catchment seems to extend no farther than its own users. While a state-sponsored app store could stir popular interest, the blunt truth is that the preloaded stores of the big two are highly convenient and app users may have little incentive to go elsewhere. In other words, app marketers cannot delist their apps from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store without the risk of losing business. Our best hope against any exertion of private authority that goes against India’s broader market interests would be an insistence on strict adherence to the country’s competition law. If this means our anti-trust policy must widen its scope for the digital age, let’s do it.

