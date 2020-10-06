An apt role for the state in these app store wars

App dispensers run by two companies account for almost all the apps on people’s handsets across the world. Apple and Google owe their duopoly to the fact that most smartphones use their user interface—iOS and Android, respectively—for internet access and other operations. An estimated 99% of India’s 500 million odd smartphones run on Google’s Android. The dominance of this operating system is beyond doubt, and while Google does allow compatible apps to be hawked by other app stores—unlike iOS—it gets to set its rules from a position of strength that need not serve any interests other than its own. So does Apple. It is not as if they have no justification whatsoever for levying special charges. They claim to keep phones virus-free, filter out malware and shield us from fraud, all of which takes money and effort. Yet, the duo wield so much influence over what we have on our phones and what we therefore wind up using, that any allegation of their abuse of power would deserve a close look. Even if consumers have no reason to complain about how app stores function, the latter’s actions could conceivably reduce competition, stifle innovation and thus stunt the growth of online markets.