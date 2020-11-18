An arranged union has set a banking precedent

Also of significance is the fact that a foreign-owned entity looks set to take charge of LVB’s operations. This has evoked a protest from a union of public-sector bank officers that appears keen to portray it as a sellout of national interests. Such distinctions of ownership, however, should not be made, so long as LVB’s troubles are resolved. It would help, though, if we had clarity on how exactly RBI arranged the deal. For a while now, our central bank has been trying to nudge foreign banks that operate as branch outposts here to incorporate themselves in India as wholly-owned subsidiaries. DBIL is among the few that have registered. If its capital base appears particularly strong as a proportion of its risk-weighted assets, it is also because its asset book is still rather small, even smaller than LVB’s. It needs to expand, clearly, for which LVB’s 563-branch network could prove handy. While RBI has long restrained most foreign bank outposts from expanding their physical reach, DBIL, as a domestic entity, may perhaps expect to open new outlets or acquire other lenders with greater ease. If so, then a DBIL-LVB union could send other banks based abroad an incentive signal to register locally should they want wider expansion avenues. It’s another matter that they may prefer to reach out online.