An autonomous foreign policy is best for India

China is already thought to have hypersonic S-400 missiles that can be aimed at Indian targets within a 400km range. We need this platform for various purposes. The software links needed for us to operate it, though, in America’s apparent view, could put future US supplies of well-wired weaponry to us at risk of Russian data espionage. We do have a pact with the US for logistical support and some sort of operational compatibility, as we do with Japan and Australia too. A logistics deal with Russia has been put off for now. Yet, it may be possible to pull off a fine balance that does not let wires get crossed and compromise either American or Russian interests. Perhaps data quarantines can do it. Overall, the point is to ensure that an Indian seal of approval never gets affixed to any accord that cramps the sovereignty of our decisions if international hostilities were to somehow break out. As long as this is so, the letter of our foreign policy should endorse the spirit of our neutrality overseas. This credibility could help make friends and influence people.