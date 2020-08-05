Opinion | An Ayodhya of antiquity may brighten our future

Last November, the Supreme Court awarded the contested 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya to Hindu litigants on the basis of what it called a “preponderance of probabilities" that it was under Hindu occupation for a longer period in history than Muslim. It allotted a separate plot of land to rebuild the mosque. With the decks thus cleared for a Ram temple, the BJP-led government seems to have taken up the project as a matter of priority. Work starts right away and the monument is expected to be ready for devotees in three years. This seems timed for the 2024 general election. To the extent that it will allow the BJP to declare fulfilment of a focal item on its electoral manifestos down the years, it is likely to aid the party’s re-election campaign. Its association with the temple is evident even to millennial voters, who may or may not be acquainted with its origins. Many early champions of the cause were conspicuous by their absence at Wednesday’s ritual. Party patriarch L.K. Advani, who led a chariot rally from Somnath to Ayodhya in the early 1990s and set the stage for dramatic events to follow, skipped the event on account of his advancing age and risk of covid exposure. Murli Manohar Joshi, another leader of the agitation, was not present either. Nor was Kalyan Singh, who was Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister when the mosque was demolished. But then, the party has always considered the temple a mission greater than the individuals involved. The judiciary’s stamp of approval was accompanied by directives on how it would be built, which appeared to grant it the status of a public project.