An eco-sensitive model for economic analysis

On Sunday, vast volumes of water surged down the Rishiganga in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Himalayan river gradients are steep and so flash floods are very forceful. This one swept away more than 200 people, smashed four hydropower projects and snapped several bridges, leaving many villages isolated. Rescue operations are underway, even as scientists try to identify what set off this disaster. The proximate evidence suggests that a glacial lake burst its bank, setting in motion an icy slurry of muddy water, reminiscent of the state’s 2013 tragedy. As global warming has been found to be turning glaciers fragile, it will be no surprise if the ultimate cause turns out to be us. Or, to be specific, our reckless quest for economic development at the cost of ecosystems around the world. Climate change is a crisis that calls for a global response. While ecologists design interventions to save our planet, economists should chip in by giving their discipline a rethink. For too long has it looked the other way.

The basic principles of economics cannot be reworked. But ever since Nicholas Stern flagged climate change as the world’s biggest ‘market failure’, nature has been under an academic lens. The latest example is a report submitted last week to the UK government. Authored by Cambridge Professor Partha Dasgupta, it urges a reset that would look upon nature as a key input for output, one that deserves to be analysed just as other inputs are. For long, students studied production in its most skeletal form as a function of labour and capital, with other big factors like organization and innovation often classified as productivity enhancers. What was drawn from nature was simply taken for granted, given its abundance. With this assumption of limitless availability at threat, natural inputs need to be appropriately priced, and doing so requires a frame of analysis that will alter our cost calculations and make us pay hard-nosed attention to conserving the environment. Damage inflicted on nature could deplete natural resources and processes severely enough to cap the size of the world economy, Dasgupta’s report argues. To overcome this, he proposes a broad variable called “natural capital", a stock that he wants tracked in the context of what its depletion would mean to the sustainability of economic growth.

The proposal is sensible, but could stumble on a failure to reach a consensus on how natural capital is best quantified. We are all vaguely aware of the value of critical services provided by nature, such as breathable air, drinkable water and benign temperatures, as also of the complex ecological interactions and natural cycles that balance it all. Remarkably, Dasgupta has put forth an illustrative ‘production function’ that takes all this into account. One might quibble over its details, but the idea is worthy of adoption and further research. By his estimates, the efficiency with which the world has been turning natural capital into output remains far too low. If we are to stop squandering our natural stock by 2030 without a drop in our current trend of economic expansion, we must make annual efficiency gains at almost thrice the pace we did from 1992 to 2014. Indeed, we must act before it’s too late. An irony of the Chamoli calamity is that its battered Reni village was once a cradle of the Chipko Movement, aimed at saving our forests. “Ecology is the permanent economy," was its prime mover Sunderlal Bahuguna’s rallying cry. It’s no longer a cry in the wilderness. Or so we hope.

