An eco-sensitive model for economic analysis

The proposal is sensible, but could stumble on a failure to reach a consensus on how natural capital is best quantified. We are all vaguely aware of the value of critical services provided by nature, such as breathable air, drinkable water and benign temperatures, as also of the complex ecological interactions and natural cycles that balance it all. Remarkably, Dasgupta has put forth an illustrative ‘production function’ that takes all this into account. One might quibble over its details, but the idea is worthy of adoption and further research. By his estimates, the efficiency with which the world has been turning natural capital into output remains far too low. If we are to stop squandering our natural stock by 2030 without a drop in our current trend of economic expansion, we must make annual efficiency gains at almost thrice the pace we did from 1992 to 2014. Indeed, we must act before it’s too late. An irony of the Chamoli calamity is that its battered Reni village was once a cradle of the Chipko Movement, aimed at saving our forests. “Ecology is the permanent economy," was its prime mover Sunderlal Bahuguna’s rallying cry. It’s no longer a cry in the wilderness. Or so we hope.