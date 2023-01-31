An economic overview that scores on cogency
V. Anantha Nageswaran’s first survey since he took over as CEA is refreshingly to-the-point and makes a few valuable arguments to take debates on key economic challenges forward
The annual Economic Surveyreleased a day ahead of the Union budget has mostly been of appeal to policymakers and economy wonks. Efforts have been made in recent years by successive chief economic advisers, who lead the exercise, to reach a wider readership. One of Arvind Subramanian’s surveys memorably had gender equity as its theme, while K.V. Subramanian went for nudge theory in a survey sprinkled with ancient quotations. The latest one for 2022-23 under the charge of V. Anantha Nageswaran—his first since taking office as CEA—has clipped the document back to shape. He has widened its coverage, with detailed chapters on climate change and the social sector, but exerted enough bloat control in key areas to offer a read that is refreshingly to-the-point. It relies on clarity and coherence to make itself accessible, offers a well-selected data trove, and, above all, places our economic story in a global context with the realism this aspect deserves. In terms of analysis, this would qualify as its strong suit.
