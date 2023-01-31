An economic overview that scores on cogency

As for the survey’s specifics, it sees India’s economy growing between 6% and 6.8% in fiscal 2023-24, with a base prediction of 6.5% in real terms. Without adjusting for inflation, it expects nominal growth at 11%. While the wide range reflects the uncertainties that prevail, 6.5% seems a tad too optimistic. The International Monetary Fund’s latest forecast for India’s growth next fiscal year is 6.1%, which would be robust enough for the country to be a bright spot in global comparison. It’s important for the 11% nominal projection not to go awry on account of inflation, as we saw happen in 2022-23. Global weaknesses are expected to weigh on our expansionary impulses, but we must still pursue fiscal consolidation. On this, the survey makes a point that could sound counter-intuitive. “Fiscal discipline translates into a fiscal stimulus for all sections of the economy through lower interest rates," it states, arguing that emerging economies may have more to gain than advanced ones by way of lower risk premiums delivered by less imbalanced budgets, since financial markets do not treat them alike. The former could get “greater rewards for fiscal prudence", which can make a difference “in an era of rising interest rates." Yet, as the survey indicates, state spending must still support growth. For India to pull off both, we would need a deft recalibration of outlays in favour of more productive purposes. Plain expense burdens should be cut back.