An Economic Survey without its thinking cap

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After a long time, we have an Economic Survey that is true to its name — it surveys developments in the economy without either assuming mastery of what it sees or venturing an integrated analysis or policy solutions. Except for some striking satellite photographs compiled at the end, this is a survey that attempts nothing new — no JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile combination with the potential to supercharge financial inclusion and rid government payouts to citizens of leakages), no new insights into the nation’s economic change (the unexpected degree of internal migration), no confident elucidation of the affordability of additional public borrowing, so long as the rate of growth of the economy stays above the rate of interest, no Thalinomics, of the kind that have made the survey a delight to read in the past decade.

After a long time, we have an Economic Survey that is true to its name — it surveys developments in the economy without either assuming mastery of what it sees or venturing an integrated analysis or policy solutions. Except for some striking satellite photographs compiled at the end, this is a survey that attempts nothing new — no JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile combination with the potential to supercharge financial inclusion and rid government payouts to citizens of leakages), no new insights into the nation’s economic change (the unexpected degree of internal migration), no confident elucidation of the affordability of additional public borrowing, so long as the rate of growth of the economy stays above the rate of interest, no Thalinomics, of the kind that have made the survey a delight to read in the past decade.

True, it sets out a valiant defence of the government’s policy response to the pandemic, cites IMF forecasts to claim the mantle of the fastest growing major economy for India in 2022, refrains tactfully from analysing the logic of the three farm laws that were enacted and unceremoniously withdrawn in the face of relentless farmer opposition, sets out the case for crop diversification and still presents as a major accomplishment the steep increases in the minimum support prices of rice and wheat, of which India produces surplus mountains that quietly rot in government godowns. A striking reluctance on the survey’s part is to embrace agro-processing as a means of combating food inflation and enhancing farmers’ income. Yes, the survey does mention farmer producer organizations and food processing, but without conviction or enthusiasm on their combined possibility.

The biggest shortcoming of the survey is its side-stepping of a detailed analysis of the global context in which India’s development takes place. Regurgitating already published economic statistics does not satisfy economic actors’ thirst for the official assessment of trends in the global economy and how these are likely to impact India. If the US Fed were to increase policy rates from 0-25 basis points to 150-175 basis points over the course of the next 12-18 months, what would follow? Of the trillions of dollars of additional liquidity created by the US, the EU, UK and Japan, how much is actually likely to be sucked back into the monetary authorities’ coffers, and what would that mean for a country like India?

Some honest assessment of the progress on asset monetization, the prospect of getting a functional market for corporate debt in the near term, the challenge that micro, small and medium enterprises would face in servicing loans and avoiding bankruptcy, once the moratorium on asset classification and loan restructuring grace period expire, the opportunity in synthetic biology and genomic medicines/vaccines the pandemic has highlighted, and such other matters would have offered some guidance to Indian economic actors. Instead, what the survey offers is a compilation of the disparate chapters produced by different teams of sarkari economists tasked with producing summaries of developments in different sectors of the economy. It does a decent job of this unambitious task. If you expected the survey to keep your belief in a $5 trillion Indian economy in the near future alive, probably, the fault lies in your great expectations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics mint snapview