An educational approach can help address the youth mental health crisis
Summary
- There aren’t enough mental healthcare professionals for teens and kids. A new academic focus in America on the problem holds promise.
Last year saw a stream of dismal headlines about kids’ mental health. Children and teens in the US are struggling with higher levels of depression and anxiety. Rates of suicides and eating disorders are on the rise. Now there’s reason to be hopeful: An experiment in Oregon could point the way to a novel solution.