An educational approach can help address the youth mental health crisis

The model is sound, but the experiment in Oregon has much to prove. McLaughlin will need to produce robust data that her students are having a positive impact on children—but that evidence shouldn’t take long to collect. The first cohort heads into classrooms next fall. McLaughlin says anyone who interacts with a Ballmer student will be given an opportunity to offer feedback on the experience, allowing a quick assessment on whether a child or family was satisfied with their experience and in time, whether the services provided actually improve kids’ mental health.