An educational setback that could stunt growth

Qualitatively, the academic jolt delivered by the covid pandemic has been severe. Almost uniquely, the process of learning in formative years is prone to slide-backs. This worsens the deficiencies caused by an extended break and makes remedial action both necessary and difficult. Pupils have suffered in varying degrees, with teachers struggling now to get them up to speed, but those on the other side of our digital divide have borne the brunt of it. Junior school kids are found to have lost elementary skills. As an upshot, we are staring at a big divergence in the abilities of a generation yet to come of age. We must invest heavily in public education to address this, institute an all-India recovery plan for lost learnings, and forestall its potential fallout over the next decade and thereafter. For too long have the Centre and states had paltry allocations for education. We need to amplify public outlays hugely and upgrade our schools. This is a matter of urgency. If we don’t broadbase our ability to generate value, our economy would risk slipping into a ‘middle-income trap’ at some stage once markets that serve the upper slabs of our pyramid hit saturation and stagnate. Let’s not risk this. Let no child be left behind.

