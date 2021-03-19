An effective plan to monetise government assets

In this backdrop, the government has already launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), with 6,835 projects in December 2019. The project pipeline has been increased to 7,400. The NIP has its own specific target and the government is committed to achieve it in the coming years. It called for a major increase in funding. Therefore, the government has increased capital expenditure to ₹4.39 trillion as against the budget target of ₹4.12 trillion in 2020-21. For 2021-22, the government has proposed to spend ₹5.54 trillion, which is 34.5% higher than the budgeted amount of 2020-21.