An electoral dominance that looks set to endure

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The pandemic woes and economic hardships of the past two years did not translate into anti-incumbency for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose dominance of Indian politics was affirmed by election results in four of the five states that held assembly polls. The party’s big victory was its retention of power in Uttar Pradesh (UP), our biggest state. A loss here would have thrown open the next Lok Sabha contest, due in 2024. Opposition hopes rode on a challenge posed by the Samajwadi Party, but it fell short of the vote swing needed to dislodge the BJP and its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As his administration is the first in decades to win two successive terms in this state, his stature within the BJP has risen, though a major part of the party’s appeal rests on the popularity of its Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While UP alone accounts for almost 15% of our directly-elected members of Parliament, BJP success in smaller states under its rule points to a larger arc of influence. Uttarakhand was carved out of UP, but Manipur is in the northeast and Goa on the west coast. Punjab, won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was never in play for the BJP anyway. Though the party has seen a drop in some of its support, Thursday’s results would give it the confidence to assume it will not lose its grip on power at the Centre in the next general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pandemic woes and economic hardships of the past two years did not translate into anti-incumbency for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose dominance of Indian politics was affirmed by election results in four of the five states that held assembly polls. The party’s big victory was its retention of power in Uttar Pradesh (UP), our biggest state. A loss here would have thrown open the next Lok Sabha contest, due in 2024. Opposition hopes rode on a challenge posed by the Samajwadi Party, but it fell short of the vote swing needed to dislodge the BJP and its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As his administration is the first in decades to win two successive terms in this state, his stature within the BJP has risen, though a major part of the party’s appeal rests on the popularity of its Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While UP alone accounts for almost 15% of our directly-elected members of Parliament, BJP success in smaller states under its rule points to a larger arc of influence. Uttarakhand was carved out of UP, but Manipur is in the northeast and Goa on the west coast. Punjab, won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was never in play for the BJP anyway. Though the party has seen a drop in some of its support, Thursday’s results would give it the confidence to assume it will not lose its grip on power at the Centre in the next general elections.

The BJP wins are impressive in the context of the tough times that covid put people through. Images from UP of bodies floating along the Ganga last year, for example, had stunned observers. What the deadly virus wrought, however, was overcome by the party’s clever combination in UP of identity politics, which went beyond its usual saffron signalling to leverage a social coalition inclusive of Other Backward Classes, with an electoral pitch that focused on its development record, improved law-and-order and numerous welfare schemes rolled out by the Centre. What the party stood for and did evidently found more resonance than charges of a failure to secure folks from a crisis. If there was to be an upheaval, it happened in Punjab, which ousted the Congress for AAP, whose expansion beyond Delhi has given it a political profile that it had striven for but lost soon after its formation about a decade ago. A flagging Congress was seen as a grand opportunity for AAP to pose an alternative to the BJP. While AAP’s rise in Punjab is indeed remarkable—it’s the only major shift—it is unlikely to worry the ruling party because this is an atypical state in its political predilections. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The BJP wins are impressive in the context of the tough times that covid put people through. Images from UP of bodies floating along the Ganga last year, for example, had stunned observers. What the deadly virus wrought, however, was overcome by the party’s clever combination in UP of identity politics, which went beyond its usual saffron signalling to leverage a social coalition inclusive of Other Backward Classes, with an electoral pitch that focused on its development record, improved law-and-order and numerous welfare schemes rolled out by the Centre. What the party stood for and did evidently found more resonance than charges of a failure to secure folks from a crisis. If there was to be an upheaval, it happened in Punjab, which ousted the Congress for AAP, whose expansion beyond Delhi has given it a political profile that it had striven for but lost soon after its formation about a decade ago. A flagging Congress was seen as a grand opportunity for AAP to pose an alternative to the BJP. While AAP’s rise in Punjab is indeed remarkable—it’s the only major shift—it is unlikely to worry the ruling party because this is an atypical state in its political predilections. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Broadly, no danger was revealed by the results to BJP dominance of national politics. The Congress looks less likely than before to mount a credible challenge in 2024, or even lead a wide opposition campaign for power at the Centre, a role that Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will probably vie for. The BJP, though, is aware that many parties opposed to it are mutual adversaries in various states, especially where its own presence is low. This limits the scope for opposition unity. A big factor in the BJP’s favour is its apparent lack of vulnerability to turbulence in our economy. But then, the only economic stability that matters to most voters is that of retail prices, and the Modi government has had a better record on this so far than its predecessor. With an oil flare-up, though, its luck might just have run out. Unless held in check, inflation could yet pose a bigger threat to its incumbency than any opposition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}