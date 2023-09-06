An emotional chasm of long covid needs to be bridged4 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:23 PM IST
A widening gap between employers and their employees can be tackled by increasing face time
Where should employees work from? Office or home? In virtual meetings, should employees keep their cameras switched on? Answers to these questions that sprang up during the covid pandemic are critical to the very future of organizations. There is a point of view that as long as the employees are completing the jobs assigned to them in time, it does not matter where they work from or whether their faces are visible at online meetings. Although there might be some small debates about the productivity of those working from home, the overall feeling is that most organizations that allow work-from-home have not reported any loss of productivity. But does the responsibility of an employee begin and end with the timely completion of assigned tasks? Or do the responsibilities of a corporate citizen go beyond?