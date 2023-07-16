On 8 July, Ukraine marked its 500th day of holding out against Russia, whose openly revanchist bid to keep Kyiv aligned—and Black Sea access secure—was foiled with such hardy resolve that the war-torn country’s will to embrace the West was left in little doubt. Relations between the two ex-Soviet republics had snapped chiefly over Kyiv’s interest in joining the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), a mutual defence pact whose nuclear umbrella covers most of the rich West. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed its Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland to seek the same security. While the latter joined in April, the former’s application got a Nato nod at its summit last week in Vilnius, Lithuania. A major item on the meeting’s agenda was Ukraine’s membership, for which, to Kyiv’s dismay, no schedule was offered. And for good reason. So far, Nato’s backing and arming of Ukraine has stopped short of the Kremlin’s definition of a ‘direct attack’—which could trigger an armed conflict between nuclear powers. With Nato members committed to take aggression against any as an attack on all, Kyiv surely cannot expect to join the top club whilst at war. Else, the Cold War II underway could get too hot for the world’s safety.

As the world’s most potent military alliance, Nato expansion has geopolitical implications. The two Nordic countries were buffer states between Soviet and Nato forces during the Cold War (1945-1991), but their Nato sign-up will now cramp Russia’s space to project power around the Baltic and even further north, just as Arctic ice-melt has begun to ease a strategic constraint on its sea ports. Several of Moscow’s Soviet-era allies swung West after 1991, led by democratic impulses for a better life and relief from a legacy of statist excess. Although Russia saw Nato’s advances on the map as closing in to form a threat, perhaps also as a betrayal by the US, political trends in those nations have shown a leaning for Western liberty and lucre. It has been a familiar story of Westernization, mostly. The shift of Ukraine has been the most operatic, captured by the fact that the star of a TV comedy, Servant of the People, Zelensky, was actually elected to the post he’s shown stumbling into, and taken to a heroic pitch by his much-cited request for ammo instead of a ride. Given the West’s appeal as a bloc, Nato reaching Russia’s borders is best seen as a force of history more than a Western plot.

With democracy-versus-autocracy as its clarion call, the US has not just taken grim note of Russia’s ‘no limits’ deal with China, but also sought to rally ‘swing states’ to that cause. As China’s rise and rising sway across the Indo- Pacific pose the biggest challenge yet to the US-set world order, India is being wooed by the West as a key player in the east. The idea of India being inducted into a ‘Nato+’ (plus US allies Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Israel and South Korea, i.e.) has been floated in Washington. New Delhi has already moved on India’s ability to partner the US in a conflict, so it may seem a natural next step closer. Yet, while Indian interests may converge with Nato’s on some issues, at no point can we compromise our sovereignty. With no force deployable without the approval of our people, India’s autonomy rules out acting under foreign command. And even if a Nato+ offer makes space for India to swing West by choice, the optics of it can backfire both abroad and at home. Let’s stay aloof.