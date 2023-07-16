An enlarged Nato does not enhance its appeal

As the world’s most potent military alliance, Nato expansion has geopolitical implications. The two Nordic countries were buffer states between Soviet and Nato forces during the Cold War (1945-1991), but their Nato sign-up will now cramp Russia’s space to project power around the Baltic and even further north, just as Arctic ice-melt has begun to ease a strategic constraint on its sea ports. Several of Moscow’s Soviet-era allies swung West after 1991, led by democratic impulses for a better life and relief from a legacy of statist excess. Although Russia saw Nato’s advances on the map as closing in to form a threat, perhaps also as a betrayal by the US, political trends in those nations have shown a leaning for Western liberty and lucre. It has been a familiar story of Westernization, mostly. The shift of Ukraine has been the most operatic, captured by the fact that the star of a TV comedy, Servant of the People, Zelensky, was actually elected to the post he’s shown stumbling into, and taken to a heroic pitch by his much-cited request for ammo instead of a ride. Given the West’s appeal as a bloc, Nato reaching Russia’s borders is best seen as a force of history more than a Western plot.