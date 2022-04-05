An exercise in overreach

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
7 min read.05 Apr 2022Arka Mookerjee,Pracheta Bhattacharya
While Sebi’s hesitance in allowing companies to sit on public funds for an unidentified period is understandable, the 35% cap seems to have no real basis. Please note that Zomato had said it would utilise up to 40% of the ₹9,000 crore it raised from fresh issue of shares towards organic growth
The December board meeting of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) threw up some interesting proposals and some counter-intuitive ones. Most articles and opinion pieces about the 28 December meeting has been effusive about how Sebi has tightened the rules governing initial public offerings (IPO) in favour of the market and to bring to book rent seeking promoters, shareholders, including private equity (PE) funds, and bankers.
However, a closer look at some of the proposals reveals that these are not entirely in tune with market requirements or developments. At the outset, it would be useful to understand that Sebi's paternalistic approach to regulating markets has always been to treat retail investors as a gullible set, who are out to be fleeced by market forces. Without going into the merits of such a rationale, the recent Sebi diktats are based on some learnings from the entry of the so-called new age technology companies.
Of the proposals approved by Sebi’s board, this article covers the proposals relating to the objects for which money can be raised by companies through an IPO.
Previously it had been argued that Indian investors as a whole did not know how to value these companies and therefore they would look at more “advanced" markets like the US or Singapore to fulfil their ambitions of listing and requirements of seeking public capital. Recent experience has shown that Indian investors have been savvy enough to discern the wheat from the chaff.
The flagbearer of the new-age technology companies to the market was Zomato, which filed a draft offer document for review in April 2021. The objects for which Zomato was seeking to raise up to ₹7,500 crore was an innocuously worded “funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives".
Zomato seems to have been writ large on the regulator’s mind since its November consultation paper seemed to be echoing the need for funds by the new age technology companies. Interestingly, both the Zomato DRHP and the Sebi consultation paper refer to these companies as “mostly asset-light organizations which may not require funds traditionally required by the companies for objects such as investment for fixed assets […]". During the intervening period between April and November, Cartrade Tech Limited (carwale / cartrade.com), FSN (Nykaa), PB Fintech (Policybazaar.com), One Mobikwik Systems (Mobikwik), Le Travenues Technology Limited (ixigo) and One 97 Communications Limited (Paytm) all filed for approval to tap markets. Some of these were/are looking to raise funds for unidentified acquisitions similar to Zomato, while most were offering exits to existing investors.
According to Sebi, “The growth in such businesses comes from expanding into new micro-markets and adding or acquiring new customers, companies, technology etc. Accordingly, for primary issuance i.e. for funds raised through fresh issues, such new age technology companies disclose objects in their offer documents under such heads as 'Funding of Inorganic Growth Initiatives', so as to cater to their needs.
However, raising fund for unidentified acquisition leads to some amount of uncertainty / ambiguity in the IPO objects. These uncertainties about the objects of the issue increase further in case a major portion of the fresh issue portion is earmarked for such unidentified acquisition, especially given that issuer companies already have flexibility to earmark up to 25% of the fresh issue size under GCP, under the extant regulations." (emphasis supplied)
Curiously, Sebi has chosen to stay silent about the requirement of funds for organic growth, but has targeted inorganic growth as a problem area. Sebi has identified the amorphous general corporate purpose head as a suitable replacement for this proposed blind pool or war chest and has deemed it necessary to restrict such acquisition cost to 35% of the total fresh issue size. This marks a departure from previous Sebi practices of not allowing specific objects to be met from the GCP pool, such as loan repayment or working capital expenditure or lease down payments or even acquisitions. However, the overall restriction of the acquisition pool to 35% is both baffling as it is somewhat curious. Given the nature of operations of the new age technology companies, Sebi may well have restricted this pool to 25% in line with the current GCP pool or may have permitted up to 50% of the overall fresh issue size to be utilised towards GCP and such unidentified objects.
Globally, the concept of building a war chest for acquisitions is a well understood and accepted practice, with the SPAC concept being a tailormade vehicle for these situations. While we can understand Sebi’s hesitance in allowing companies to sit on public funds for an unidentified period, the 35% cap seems to have no real basis. It is worthwhile to note that Zomato had identified that it would utilise up to 40% of the ₹9,000 crore it raised from fresh issue of shares towards organic growth, for companies such as Zomato, the line between an organic or inorganic growth is blurred at best.
Some alternate solutions that Sebi may have considered include putting a deadline of three years within which funds would have to be used, failing which fresh shareholder approval or buyback would be required. Given its apparent discomfort in public funds being used for unidentified acquisitions, Sebi may well have mandated additional protective mechanisms, including mandatory parking of such funds in escrow or a designated account with the monitoring agency for utilisation towards the stated purpose.
As a side note, it remains to be seen if any non-technology based company will be able to avail the benefits of these amended regulations as the Sebi consultation paper squarely grounds the amendments in the requirements of the new age technology companies.
The second proposal that Sebi has mandated into law is to permit existing large shareholders to sell up to 50% of their holdings through an IPO and for small shareholders to sell up to 10% of the total capital individual or with persons acting in concert. This move can be described as baffling at best. While a large number of IPOs have been tapping markets with existing shares on offer, there is little attempt to hide this fact from incoming investors. The idea of a company coming to market can be as much to provide liquidity to its shareholders as it is to raise fresh funds. The concept of requiring promoters to have skin in the game is based on the experience of various fly by the night operators of the early nineties and late eighties. However, for companies which are promoter-less or wherein promoters are identified, in the current construct, lock-in for 18 months for 20% of the company’s shares held by promoters and 6 months for most others is already provided. What then does this additional restriction solve?
Even if one is charitable, incoming investors will have to base their investment decision on the fundamentals of the issuer and not on who is already invested. The idea that a large investor with no management rights will be able to guide a listed entity towards profitability or stated goals is questionable in the best of times. By Sebi’s own requirements, pre-listing investors are required to drop all manner of rights, except a director nominee right. Therefore when read with this requirement to hold on to half of the existing holding for an additional six months, this offers little incentive to investors to take companies public, especially as disposal of public company shares in any significant amounts attracts its own set of public disclosure requirements and pricing challenges.
Without advocating for a strict laissez faire policy, Sebi may perhaps chose to review its policies through the lens of what the market truly requires. If subscription numbers are an indicator, perhaps PayTM serves as a sobering reminder that all that comes to market is not treated as gold. Sebi may perhaps remember it’s own diktat, investments in securities are subject to market risk, please read the offer document carefully before investing!
The authors are Partners in law firm J.Sagar Associates. Views expressed are personal.
