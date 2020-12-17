An export thrust would call for a rupee strategy

India is back on America’s watchlist for what the Donald Trump administration calls “ currency manipulation ". This should make Indian policymakers sit up more in amusement than alarm. Not because Trump has only a month or so left in office, nor because we face no visible threat of US sanctions; nor even because India was placed on that list in 2018 only to be taken off without a fuss last year. We can safely shrug it off for the reason that this scanner is hopelessly out of whack with reality. Our current account surplus, at nearly $20 billion in the first quarter of 2020-21, has combined with rupee-weakening interventions this year by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to earn us American suspicion. In an era of trade dominance, a free-float currency would have acted as a mechanism to balance exports and imports by effectively re-pricing both. But the rupee’s external value now depends on capital inflows and outflows far more than trade dynamics, especially at a time the West is awash with crisis-pumped liquidity. While Indian exports have been weak, an influx of investment dollars in search of returns has pressured our currency up. This anomaly justifies RBI’s dollar purchases to stop a rising rupee from blunting our export edge even further. Prudent? Yes. Manipulative? No.

For at least the past decade, India’s stated policy has been to intervene only to calm exchange-rate volatility, not alter price trends in the market for currencies. Our central bank, whose basic job is to maintain its currency’s stability, has not tried to keep the rupee artificially low to boost exports. If RBI’s foreign exchange reserves have bulged this year, it is on account of efforts that are reasonable, given its need to defend our sovereign interests. Yes, it would be fine if the Indian rupee were being pushed up by robust demand abroad for our products and services; that would have made our exports more expensive overseas, and therefore moderated offtake, while attracting imports by making them cheaper for us here. But such adjustments are not in evidence. Instead, our exports are at threat of getting priced out of global markets because foreign investors have rushed in with big bucks for Indian assets. For all the dollar-buying done by RBI, about $100 billion so far this fiscal year, our currency still looks overvalued against a basket of our trade partners’ currencies taken in proportion to their trade traffic with us.

That need not mean we should cheapen the rupee. For one, we get poor returns on our stash of foreign currency, most of which is invested in safe low-yield bonds. On this view, it is unwise of RBI to stuff its vaults with more than what we need for the payment of import bills and other external obligations. For another, as India is open to capital flows, we face a trade-off. Buying a foreign currency results in extra rupees released into our economy. If the inflationary impact of this is to be sterilized, then the excess must be slurped up by bond sales by RBI, which pushes up yields, hardens interest rates and thus goes against our easy-money policy. Unless an interventionist RBI is fine with letting inflation loose, sacrificing the rupee’s internal value for external stability, it must ask itself a question that goes beyond containing currency swings: Would India’s economy be better served by keeping credit ultra-cheap or aiding exports? The former has been its focus. Yet, if an export thrust is to be mounted next year, we would need a rupee strategy that fits into our global game plan. We’d need currency coherence.

