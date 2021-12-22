An honourable climax for the founders of Zee

Consider the market that Zee-Sony must address. Its array of 75 TV channels may look formidable right now, and content production as a joint forte could hold the business steady, but its future will probably be shaped by how it pivots online to capture audiences that resist advertising breaks, spoilt as many are by ad-free streaming services. Zee5 and Sony Liv, the main offerings of the two partners, are up against a big-budget thrust for local viewership by Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar, which have already skimmed top-end viewers in India and are keen on mass eyeballs. With a war chest of $1.5 billion, much of it to be infused by Sony shareholders and Zee founders under their deal, the new entity would need to deploy a large portion of it to engage our multitudes before that ambitious trio of apps can. And it will also have Reliance’s forays to contend with. With such stiff rivalry in a rapidly emerging space, Zee-Sony may need to rely more than its rivals on a feel for the market’s pulse. Getting people to pay for what they watch, of course, is a challenge for all players trying to reach out widely with their fare. Under Goenka, the new combine will have to protect legacy revenues even as it ventures deeper into a space being moulded by Big Tech to entertain us with novel formats in a ‘metaverse’. Its script for success will have to go well beyond ‘never give in’.

