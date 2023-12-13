An idea whose time has come: Sugar taxation could spell a healthier India

The G20 Leader’s Declaration under India’s presidency noted that only 12% of the targets set under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been met. Good health and well-being (Goal No. 3) and ensuring safe drinking water (No. 6) are two important SDGs on which India seems to be lagging. We face a huge challenge in keeping our population healthy. On one hand, there is malnutrition, and on the other, the incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is rising. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on diabetes found that in 2021, an estimated 101 million people in India were diabetic, while an estimated 136 million were pre-diabetic. The count of diabetics increased by 44% over the covid pandemic from 70 million in 2019. The International Diabetics Federations’ India Diabetes Report 2000-2045 called India the “diabetes capital of the world’, with 17% of the global diabetic population. It said that by 2045, 135 million Indians will suffer from diabetes. The illness can adversely impact various organs of the body, leading to huge healthcare costs for the government if no action is taken.