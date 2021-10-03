An inclusive plan for healthcare systems to be built back better

The pandemic will soon enter its third year. In addition to covid-19, the region faces a range of pressing threats, from emerging and re-emerging diseases to natural disasters and climate-related weather events. In 2021 alone, India, Indonesia and Timor-Leste have had to respond to floods. Indonesia and Nepal responded to earthquakes. In all countries of the region, the need of the hour is to strengthen capacities to prevent, prepare for, respond and recover from covid and other health emergencies, and to accelerate progress in all areas of health, towards our eight Flagship Priorities and health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

