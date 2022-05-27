An inconsistent retail fuel pricing policy is not good for India

India tried its hand at opening up the fuel marketing business to private industry in the early 2000s. Reliance and Essar took up licences in the business dominated by state-owned oil marketing companies, and signed up thousands of dealerships in different parts of the country. However, when global crude prices went up and Indian politicians shrank from passing on higher fuel costs to consumers, the government began subsidizing the retail sales of petrofuels, in a framework of administered pricing, but restricted the subsidy to state-owned companies. This meant that at Reliance and Essar pumps, the price of fuel was at a premium. This, obviously, was as sustainable as a snowflake in the Sahara. The private sector fuel marketing business virtually wound up in 2008.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}