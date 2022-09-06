An India keen to accelerate mustn’t leave safety behind4 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 10:34 PM IST
Higher speeds must go with commensurate infrastructure, safer vehicles and properly trained drivers
On Sunday, the car that Cyrus Mistry, ex-chairman Tata Sons, and three others were travelling in hit the parapet wall of a bridge over the Surya River on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Mistry was seated in a back seat along with Jehangir Pandole. Both lost their lives in this crash.