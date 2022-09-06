An India keen to accelerate mustn’t leave safety behind

With such gargantuan fatality numbers, targeted measures to ensure greater road safety for all types of users is the need of the hour. As India develops faster and better highways, we must deploy commensurate systems suited for high-speed corridors. Such highways require adequate crash barriers spaced uniformly for the safety of users in the event of an accident. Similarly, we need more road signs in the correct size and placed at apt intervals to convey speed limits (and their changes), leaving room for adequate time and space for road users to take note and act accordingly. Other infrastructural elements that need attention on high-speed stretches are the securing of exposed hard structures, closing of unauthorized gaps in the median, ensuring against poor road construction and maintenance, and making provisions for pedestrians and road safety at intersections and vulnerable zones.