An India-UK investment treaty might soon be clinched
Signs seem to have emerged of flexibility on both sides that could close the last few remaining gaps
The India-United Kingdom (UK) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations are currently at a very crucial juncture. Both countries are moving closer to signing the deal. Contentious aspects of the agenda, such as intellectual property rights, rules of origin and a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) have been under discussion. At its monthly trade briefing in early October, India’s ministry of commerce said that talks were at an advanced stage and efforts are currently underway to resolve the differences. The two countries seem to have moved towards common ground on dispute settlement, which was the most controversial part of the BIT, in an effort to ensure that this treaty is finalized at the same time as the FTA for goods and services.