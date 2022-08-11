How Indian transformed, from midnight to modernity

Higher growth in the 1980s changed this. The 1991 reforms changed this. Developments since 2014 changed this. The covid pandemic provided an additional trigger. Government policies, Union and state, were liberalized and entrepreneurship responded favourably. The world sat up and took notice. India being invited to the global high table is one aspect. Any number of dashboards and numbers reinforce the point, as does the play of soft power. Also palpable and tangible, though less quantifiable, is what the Indian student or traveller abroad faces today. As students, we were perpetually defensive, bracketed and hyphenated with Pakistan. There was much to defend and pride had to be swallowed. No longer. A generation that grew up after 1991, or was born after 1991, no longer has a colonial chip on the shoulder. It’s a generation, from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh and from Kashmir to Kerala, that is proud of being Indian and of what India stands for. Often, a wisecrack about the Indian economy floats around: the Indian economy is one with a glorious past and a magnificent future; it is the present alone that is bleak. No longer, since the promise of the future has blended seamlessly into the present and potential energy is being transformed into its kinetic form.

