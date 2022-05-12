An inflation focus that neglects growth could lead to stagflation

In advanced economies, consumer price inflation, a mere 1% per annum during 2015-20, rose to 3% in 2021 and is projected to reach about 6% in 2022. Compared with 1% per annum or less in the preceding five years, the corresponding inflation rates in 2021 and 2022 are 4.7% and 7.7% in the US, 3.2% and 5.5% in Germany, 2.6% and 7.4% in the UK, and 2.6% and 5.3% for the Eurozone, with Japan as the sole exception. These projected inflation levels in rich countries, for 2022, are unprecedented and have not been witnessed since the oil crises of the 1970s fifty years ago. In developing economies, where consumer price inflation was on average 5% per annum during 2015-2020, corresponding inflation rates are 6% in 2021 and 9% in 2022. Asia is the sole exception where inflation is moderate. For Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Middle East & Central Asia, inflation reached double-digit levels in 2021 and will climb further in 2022. In Developing Europe (non-EU transition economies), the corresponding rates are 10% and 27% per annum.