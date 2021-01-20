An infrastructure inoculation for America’s recovery

But we shouldn’t dismiss the possibility of an alternative scenario in which consumers instead display continued restraint, causing last year’s high savings rates to persist. Prior to the covid crisis, some two-thirds of US households lacked the savings to replace six weeks of take-home pay. Having reminded Americans of the precariousness of their world, the pandemic is precisely the type of searing experience that induces fundamental changes in behaviour. Living through a big economic shock, especially in young adulthood, can have an enduring impact on people’s beliefs, including those about the likelihood of future shocks. Such changes in outlook are consistent with psychological research showing that people rely on “availability heuristics"—intellectual short-cuts based on recalled experience—in assessing the chance of an event. For those parents unable to put food on the table during the pandemic, the experience will establish a heuristic that will be hard to forget.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}