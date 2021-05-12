The most important priority for the world today is universal vaccination against covid. The moral case, that every individual, irrespective of ethnicity, origin, nationality, religion, gender, language or social status must be protected from the virus, regardless of the ability to pay, has never been clearer. At the same time, the pace of vaccination has been frustratingly slow. It mirrors the unequal world in which we live, where wealthier nations have been able to secure supplies, whereas some poorer nations may have to wait until 2023 or early 2024 before they will be able to vaccinate people in sufficient numbers to acquire immunity.

The wealthier nations are right to secure the supplies they need; like all governments, they have an obligation to protect their own people. What’s wrong is the stockpiling of vaccines beyond legitimate needs in a world of limited supply, as several countries have done, or preventing companies in their jurisdiction from exporting vaccines, as the US did under the Trump administration. Viruses do not recognize international borders, and walls cannot be built to prevent their entry.

What the world needs is rapidly increased supply of vaccines, without undermining the standards required to manufacture these. Instead, the world is about to enter extensive negotiations to waive the intellectual property (IP) rights for covid vaccines. That creates the illusion of a solution. However, it won’t be enough.

The debate over IP rights held by pharmaceutical companies is an old one. Since late 2020, India and South Africa have revived it and led a call at the World Trade Organization for waiving the IP rights of vaccines that fight covid. Surprisingly, the US has agreed to work in favour of the proposal, although it has usually championed IP rights as a matter of principle. And Germany, which typically favours international cooperation, is resisting the move.

As trade diplomats begin negotiating the waiver—whether time-bound or permanent—a few things are clear. It will take a long time for an agreement to be reached. More importantly, such a waiver will not magically produce more vaccines, unless companies agree to transfer technology. Equally important, it is not yet known if there is sufficient capacity at top-class facilities around the world to make the vaccines and other essential paraphernalia, like vials.

Meanwhile, death tolls will rise and the virus will spread and mutate.

Development agencies and aid organizations have long been deeply suspicious of IP rights, and campaigned against these, saying that the IP regime makes essential drugs unaffordable for poor countries. The price variations across countries do defy logic, and the inequity indicates the power of companies on one hand, and the ability or willingness of governments to enforce certain outcomes, on the other. Companies are also accused of making excessive profits by keeping their patents ‘ever-green’, which is often done by making minor alterations to extend the monopolies of their products. And yet, the debate is mystifying because WTO rules do permit compulsory licensing during health emergencies, and should governments wish, they can waive IP rights for the pandemic.

If they haven’t done so, it isn’t out of concern for international law as such, but due to a recognition that what the world needs immediately is expanded manufacturing capacity, not a simple rights waiver. Waiving IP rights may be necessary but not sufficient to increase vaccine production. That would require technology transfer. And even if companies are reluctant to do so, and even if governments compel them to do it (since state or public funding enabled some of the research), the results won’t be quick. Plants cannot be built overnight, and skilled labour may not be available in every country that wants to make vaccines.

Even if vaccine IP holders agree to transfer technology, not every country has the capability to make vaccines. To reduce costs and make these without lowering standards, the plants will have to be built to scale, and it takes time to do that. It took Serum Institute of India 50 years, for example, to become the world’s largest vaccine maker by the number of doses produced.

Maintaining standards is crucial because of the precision required. Emergent BioSolutions, a Baltimore-based company, accidentally mixed ingredients of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, contaminating 15 million doses. Here was a company with more than two decades of experience, and a mishap occurred. The risks of letting manufacturing proliferate worldwide without strict standards are immense. There is also the threat of copycat vaccines made in countries with lax jurisdiction. An imitation Gucci bag won’t kill anyone; a spurious vaccine dose can be ineffective at best, or have serious consequences.

A renewed effort to boost production in existing facilities, enabling safe and planned expansion of capacity, safeguarding supply chains, ensuring increased supply of vaccines around the world, and campaigning vigorously against irrational vaccine-sceptics will yield more effective results than months of negotiations over IP rights at the WTO in Geneva.

