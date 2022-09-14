An investment boom is hard to urge into effect

The finance minister’s question on India Inc’s reluctance to invest calls into analysis business prospects overall, as shaped by our economy’s. Much still needs to brighten on many fronts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India’s surfeit of economists, goes an old quip, has given our economy a jumble of policies all too unwieldy for our own good. Its truth value has varied from one regime to another, but comparisons are futile in our search for an answer to a question posed by the Narendra Modi administration’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. What matters is the here and now. On Tuesday, she asked Indian industry why it wasn’t investing enough, although it had been given corporate tax relief, a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for sunrise-field manufacturing and other benefits. It’s not just about India Inc’s will. It demands broad analysis, surely, given the key role of scaled-up factory jobs in inequality reduction, sans which K-shaped productivity-linked income trends would risk pushing India into a ‘middle-income trap’ and thereby turning our 2047 goal elusive. For job generation, the Centre has sought to boost the industrial sector amid a market-led digital boom in services. For ease-of-credit to play chief enabler, it wisely set an inflation cap and got banks into better shape. Yet, while private investment is emerging from a long slump, it has lagged expectations so far.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India’s surfeit of economists, goes an old quip, has given our economy a jumble of policies all too unwieldy for our own good. Its truth value has varied from one regime to another, but comparisons are futile in our search for an answer to a question posed by the Narendra Modi administration’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. What matters is the here and now. On Tuesday, she asked Indian industry why it wasn’t investing enough, although it had been given corporate tax relief, a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for sunrise-field manufacturing and other benefits. It’s not just about India Inc’s will. It demands broad analysis, surely, given the key role of scaled-up factory jobs in inequality reduction, sans which K-shaped productivity-linked income trends would risk pushing India into a ‘middle-income trap’ and thereby turning our 2047 goal elusive. For job generation, the Centre has sought to boost the industrial sector amid a market-led digital boom in services. For ease-of-credit to play chief enabler, it wisely set an inflation cap and got banks into better shape. Yet, while private investment is emerging from a long slump, it has lagged expectations so far.
As grand failures of central resource guidance suggest, an inter-sectoral rebalance led by the state isn’t easy to achieve. No doubt, top-league investors are ploughing hefty sums into big assembly units. Vedanta’s chip-making project with Foxconn is only the latest mega-venture after the Adani, Reliance, A.V. Birla and Tata groups finalized big-ticket plans. Even among others, PLI takers have been plentiful. What’s missing is an across-the-board surge that can open up diverse avenues for job-seekers, a let-down worsened by the rising capital intensity of production. On past data, our rate of investment must be closer to 40% than 30% of annual output for us to sustain rapid economic expansion. As for the Centre’s entreaties to invest, a tax cut does enhance India Inc’s investible surplus, but what’s invested goes by market prospects. This calls for a wider revival in consumer demand, which needs a flatter pyramid of earnings. Similarly, PLI packages crafted for self-reliance more than export orientation—which requires close adaptation of trade policy to a globe that’s girdled by cross-border supply networks—do hold domestic appeal, but only a weak promise of global success. As critics of big barriers point out, we still lack the overall policy coherence needed for a maximal path to prosperity.
As grand failures of central resource guidance suggest, an inter-sectoral rebalance led by the state isn’t easy to achieve. No doubt, top-league investors are ploughing hefty sums into big assembly units. Vedanta’s chip-making project with Foxconn is only the latest mega-venture after the Adani, Reliance, A.V. Birla and Tata groups finalized big-ticket plans. Even among others, PLI takers have been plentiful. What’s missing is an across-the-board surge that can open up diverse avenues for job-seekers, a let-down worsened by the rising capital intensity of production. On past data, our rate of investment must be closer to 40% than 30% of annual output for us to sustain rapid economic expansion. As for the Centre’s entreaties to invest, a tax cut does enhance India Inc’s investible surplus, but what’s invested goes by market prospects. This calls for a wider revival in consumer demand, which needs a flatter pyramid of earnings. Similarly, PLI packages crafted for self-reliance more than export orientation—which requires close adaptation of trade policy to a globe that’s girdled by cross-border supply networks—do hold domestic appeal, but only a weak promise of global success. As critics of big barriers point out, we still lack the overall policy coherence needed for a maximal path to prosperity.
To crack our chicken-and-egg problem of patchy consumption holding back job creation, the Centre’s budget strategy has focused on “crowding in" private investment by setting off income multipliers via heavy public-project spending. Desirable as this is, the fiscal glide path outlined by it for a deficit squeeze to follow doesn’t inspire confidence in a role switch in favour of private enterprise, whose superior ability to use funds well and make assets sweat explains why the state acting as a resource-hog is usually bad news. For an efficient economy, we must rely on ‘animal spirits’ among investors beyond the sarkari realm. Alas, bulky state expenditure can prove sticky after it outlives its utility. Unless the government aims to fix the fisc faster, which it must to lighten its enlarged debt burden for macro stability, the spectre of ‘big government’ could cast a shadow on the agency of others. Here again, we must minimize policy dissonance. As it is, an impulse to intervene in markets has been on display. So, too, neglect of social cohesion. India Inc may need to buck up, but much else must brighten as well.