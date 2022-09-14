An investment boom is hard to urge into effect

To crack our chicken-and-egg problem of patchy consumption holding back job creation, the Centre’s budget strategy has focused on “crowding in" private investment by setting off income multipliers via heavy public-project spending. Desirable as this is, the fiscal glide path outlined by it for a deficit squeeze to follow doesn’t inspire confidence in a role switch in favour of private enterprise, whose superior ability to use funds well and make assets sweat explains why the state acting as a resource-hog is usually bad news. For an efficient economy, we must rely on ‘animal spirits’ among investors beyond the sarkari realm. Alas, bulky state expenditure can prove sticky after it outlives its utility. Unless the government aims to fix the fisc faster, which it must to lighten its enlarged debt burden for macro stability, the spectre of ‘big government’ could cast a shadow on the agency of others. Here again, we must minimize policy dissonance. As it is, an impulse to intervene in markets has been on display. So, too, neglect of social cohesion. India Inc may need to buck up, but much else must brighten as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}