An investor conquest of a rational fear of flying

Next year would be a brave time to launch an airline. Few business sectors have been tossed around by waves of Covid as forcefully as aviation. Globally, the Christmas weekend saw at least 3,000 flights grounded globally by staff shortages, with pilots and crew testing positive in Europe, Australia and America in sufficient numbers to cap the capacity of airlines. Even without new curbs imposed by governments, the pandemic can still cause upheavals, clearly. Flying had seen a revival in India over this year’s festive season. Domestic air traffic last month was pegged at some 10.5 million flyers, up 64% year-on-year, though a fifth below its pre-covid level. Now that covid has begun to flash danger on radars again, with the new variant so catchy that a double jab of vaccine is no proof of not passing it on, the hope of New Year normalcy suddenly looks forlorn. Yet, we have aviation ventures readying for take-off. A new low-cost carrier called Akasa is expected to enter the Indian market in mid-2022, by when it expects the first deliveries of the aircraft it recently ordered. Soon to follow would be the return of Jet Airways to our skies, relaunched by its new owners after it folded two years ago. Also anticipated is the relaunch of a privatized Air India with Tata prestige borne as payload. Odd as their timing may look, all three would be welcomed by a market starved of competition.

Should an Omicron wave turn out to be a next-quarter blip, as some modellers expect, those three hopefuls may not need to alter plans. In a best-case scenario, we can look forward to recharged rivalry in a licensed category that needs plenty of it to assure us fair outcomes. Crucially, market conditions will no longer be distorted by a big player subsidized by the state, as Air India will soon operate as a profit-oriented carrier, like the rest. India’s largest airline IndiGo, which flies every second domestic passenger and then some, will have to mount a major defence of its market share, even as SpiceJet and GoFirst rework strategies. While incumbents are likely to face renewed price pressure from cheap fares, they would also have to watch out for moves by the Tata trio of Air India, AirAsia and Vistara, which could realign forces to cover both premium and budget seats across a dense network. At its core, this is a business of perishables—yes, seats are like freshies—with so many factors beyond an operator’s control that success is largely a function of efficiency. Clockwork operations, seat occupancy and capital rotation matter more than hospitality attraction. Even if airlines are pitched as airborne hotels, their fate is usually shaped by what whirrs out of sight.

These are unusual times, though, and what haunts aviation both quietly and invisibly is uncertainty. While Akasa’s chief investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Jet’s Jalan-Kalrock consortium and Air India’s new owner are no strangers to risk, the challenge they have taken on is impressive because uncertainty is not the same thing. Risk, as defined, can be assessed for us to weigh decisions by—a revolution essayed in fine detail by Peter L. Bernstein’s 1996 history of risk—but uncertainty cannot. The long-held certainty that featherless bipeds couldn’t fly was killed by a knowledge trajectory we now take for granted, but more than a century later, we know little of the pandemic’s path ahead. Likewise, longer term, for what climate action may have on the horizon for airlines. But fly, we must, and demand will eventually soar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.