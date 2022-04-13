An invisible groundwater crisis needs greater visibility

India will face the brunt of climate change and water scarcity is a hard reality. A recent study found that by 2025, large parts of northwestern and south India will have critically low groundwater availability. Consequently, crop harvests could decline by 20% nationwide and 68% in the worst-hit regions, threatening the food security of millions. After all, agriculture accounts for 80% of the nation’s annual water demand, mostly from groundwater irrigation such as small wells and pumps. Even if groundwater is replaced by alternative methods, such as irrigation canals, farm harvests could still decline by 7% across the country and 24% in the worst-hit areas. Overdevelopment of our groundwater resources to meet increasing demand has reached a critical stage. And the recharging of this groundwater is simply not happening fast enough. The NITI Aayog has termed India’s over-exploitation of groundwater our “worst water crisis in history".