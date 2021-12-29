As investor interest in initial public offers (IPOs) has swelled on the back of a wave of liquidity unleashed by central banks, some investors have been able to ride its crest, but many have crashed and drowned. As my previous column noted (bit.ly/32L6CMA), the economic argument for investing in IPOs during ‘hot’ issuance waves is dubious and both long- and short-term strategies yield poor risk-adjusted returns on average. Yet, we see investors rushing to get burnt in ‘hot’ IPO markets. The Securities and Exchange Board of India tightened IPO rules this week. But investor behaviour remains more or less constant. While models of rational economic agents struggle to explain the influence of the IPO piper’s tune on investors, behavioural models offer us richer insights on why investors are drawn to IPOs.

Behavioural finance posits that investors do not analyse economic opportunities by searching, absorbing and clinically analysing all relevant information, as is assumed by models of a rational ‘Homo Economicus’ that dominate finance. Instead, for evolutionary reasons, most investors use mental short-cuts or heuristics to make decisions. Moreover, investors often apply incorrect heuristics to a situation, thereby imputing a bias in their decisions. These heuristics and biases can explain investor behaviour that seems inexplicable to rational-agent models. Several of these drive the tendency to trade, flip and invest in IPOs, despite evidence of dangers.

A common heuristic that most investors succumb to is the Availability Heuristic. It refers to the human tendency to use only readily-available information to make decisions and ignore what’s hard to find but more relevant. This leads to attributing a higher frequency to events on which information is easily available. In the case of IPOs, with news headlines highlighting the listing-day returns of marquee IPOs while ignoring losses on lesser IPOs, investors often start believing that high returns from IPOs are the norm and not an exception as the data shows.

The second heuristic that investors often use is the Representativeness Heuristic. It refers to our tendency to look for patterns in small samples and make decisions based on them, while ignoring base rates and probabilities drawn from larger more representative samples. Many investors examine the returns from a small sample of IPOs that are readily available and infer that IPO investing is profitable, without giving due weight to the fact that over the long run and over several IPO cycles, IPO investing has generated less than stellar returns.

Perhaps the heuristic that contributes most to the mad rush for IPOs during ‘hot’ cycles is Extrapolation, or our inclination to project recent events far into the future. As a spate of listings early in such a cycle generate high returns, investors extrapolate these returns far into the future and to later IPOs. With their expectations tinted by the rosy extrapolations of recent returns, investors rush into IPOs, ignoring the weight of evidence that would contradict their expectations.

Besides these heuristics, several biases also contribute to the stampedes we often observe in IPO markets. Primary among these is overconfidence. This refers to our tendency to attribute greater significance to our abilities than is warranted. It has two sub components. Not only do investors think they can pick profitable IPOs, they also ascribe far greater precision to their estimates than they should, thereby understating the risk of being wrong. A cursory sample of analyst reports, TV interviews and WhatsApp forwards will reveal to a neutral observer how pervasive this overconfidence is among financial market participants, with analysts estimating earnings-per-share down to the second decimal and fund managers predicting returns for an entire market with remarkable precision and unflinching calmness, usually without displaying an iota of doubt or acknowledging the existence of estimation errors.

Another bias that can be traced to our evolutionary development is Optimism. While optimism is the fuel of innovation and progress for human civilization, in financial markets, it can burn investors. Investor optimism is such a powerful driver of IPOs that a seminal paper by Baker and Wurgler on investor sentiment that appeared in Journal of Finance in 2006 (‘Investor Sentiment and the Cross-Section of Stock Returns’) used IPO day returns and number of IPOs as critical measures of investor exuberance. While optimistic entrepreneurs and innovators allow societies to flourish, optimistic investors allow companies to issue overpriced stock in ‘hot’ IPO cycles.

Additionally, psychological blind-spots like Regret Aversion and Social proof also contribute to IPO cycles and their subsequent underperformance. Investors are averse to regret and take decisions that help them avoid it. Even Harry Markowitz, a pioneer of diversification, by his own admission, used to invest 50% of his wealth in stocks in order to avoid the regret of missing out if stock markets went up. In conjunction with social proof, or our tendency to accept as sensible what everyone else is doing, regret aversion draws herds of people into overpriced IPOs, often to their own detriment. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, has a role in this.

While the odds are stacked against IPO investing, behavioural failings make it irresistible to many investors. While today’s IPO tide may yet rise further on the force of investor behaviour, it will probably crash at some point on the rocks of economic reality.

The author does not have any financial position in any recent IPO stocks.

Diva Jain is a director at Arrjavv and a ‘probabilist’ who researches and writes on behavioural finance and economics. Her Twitter handle is @DivaJain2

