An IPO tide raised even higher by behavioural failings

Besides these heuristics, several biases also contribute to the stampedes we often observe in IPO markets. Primary among these is overconfidence. This refers to our tendency to attribute greater significance to our abilities than is warranted. It has two sub components. Not only do investors think they can pick profitable IPOs, they also ascribe far greater precision to their estimates than they should, thereby understating the risk of being wrong. A cursory sample of analyst reports, TV interviews and WhatsApp forwards will reveal to a neutral observer how pervasive this overconfidence is among financial market participants, with analysts estimating earnings-per-share down to the second decimal and fund managers predicting returns for an entire market with remarkable precision and unflinching calmness, usually without displaying an iota of doubt or acknowledging the existence of estimation errors.

