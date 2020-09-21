An Irish solution for investors facing the Brexit conundrum

The departure of the UK from the European Union earlier this year concentrated many minds focusing on European investment plans. It was expected that arrangements for a future relationship that gives some continuity would be concluded by the end of this year when transition arrangements end. In practise, it now looks very unlikely that an agreement can be in place, and ever more likely that the UK will crash out of existing arrangements.

For investors, this is a very worrying scenario and it is why many have already been considering their future European operations and even the future of existing operations in the UK. While Ireland is affected by the UK’s decision to leave, the strongly increased interest from global investors, including from India, is one compensation. For many sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, ICT, financial services and future mobility, Ireland is the natural lead location for operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The reasons for this include a highly-educated population, a business-friendly government and, of course, our membership of the European Union (EU), with unrestricted movement of people, goods and capital. For Indian investors, the fact that Ireland has a common law system and that English is the main language are additional attractions. In many respects, Irish and Indian commercial law are virtually identical. A realistic corporation tax rate of 12.5% is complemented by a strong double-taxation treaty between Ireland and India. Significant research and development tax credits are also an attraction for some. While we hope that agreements on regulation and recognition will be worked out between EU and the UK, it seems unlikely that this will happen by the end of the year.

Ireland’s EU membership is a particular advantage for investors in highly regulated or controlled sectors such as financial services and pharmaceuticals. Some international companies in these and similarly-affected sectors with a strong UK presence have established entities in Ireland and other EU countries to facilitate business continuity in the event that an EU-UK agreement proves impossible to reach. Some are already moving substantial parts of their operations.

Relations between Ireland and India have been thriving in recent years. There is now a significant Indian community in Ireland, with its own cultural infrastructure and community bodies. Every year, thousands of Indian students graduate with higher degrees from Ireland’s leading universities and specialist colleges. Trade between our countries is substantial at over €1 billion in goods and three times that in services. This has been expanding over the past decade, and government agencies like IDA and Enterprise Ireland have played a substantial role. Discussions on direct air links are ongoing, though obviously paused in current circumstances.

Agile young Indian startups looking to establish their global presence are increasingly looking to Ireland as a base. Many are following international practise by establishing their regional headquarters in Ireland. Of course, Indian newcomers will not feel lonely as there are over 30 Indian companies, which have a significant presence in Ireland with over 3,000 workers. Major Indian companies that have recognised the Irish advantage include Wipro, TCS, Infosys and HCL, among others. There are also a number of others who have a growing presence as they are seeking to establish themselves or explore EU markets.

Ireland’s inward investment agency IDA and our trade promotion and venture capital agency Enterprise Ireland have offices in Mumbai, which are in regular contact with Indian companies, large and small. Of course, the teams also welcome direct enquiries from companies that may be considering a range of options or which are not familiar with what Ireland can offer. The Consulate General in Mumbai and the Embassy in Delhi also work to facilitate the travel, visa and immigration needs of investors.

While we are living in an uncertain world and business environment, it is still possible to make some decisions based on facts and reasonable predictions. A careful examination of what Ireland offers to global business could be the basis for some very sound decision-making.

Brendan Ward is ambassador of Ireland to India

