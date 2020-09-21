An Irish solution for investors facing the Brexit conundrum

For investors, this is a very worrying scenario and it is why many have already been considering their future European operations and even the future of existing operations in the UK. While Ireland is affected by the UK’s decision to leave, the strongly increased interest from global investors, including from India, is one compensation. For many sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, ICT, financial services and future mobility, Ireland is the natural lead location for operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The reasons for this include a highly-educated population, a business-friendly government and, of course, our membership of the European Union (EU), with unrestricted movement of people, goods and capital. For Indian investors, the fact that Ireland has a common law system and that English is the main language are additional attractions. In many respects, Irish and Indian commercial law are virtually identical. A realistic corporation tax rate of 12.5% is complemented by a strong double-taxation treaty between Ireland and India. Significant research and development tax credits are also an attraction for some. While we hope that agreements on regulation and recognition will be worked out between EU and the UK, it seems unlikely that this will happen by the end of the year.