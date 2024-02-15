An ISI okay for luxury labels: What’ll we think of next?

It is, of course, too early for a thorough cost-benefit analysis of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. But the whiplash effects on business of such arbitrary firmans from New Delhi, which include the now somewhat diluted licensing regime announced last year for foreign-made computers and countless tariff increases over the past few years, must eventually be part of that computation. In fairness, there has been plenty of interest in PLIs. A Business Standard report this week on a government review of the targets and achievements in different PLI sectors found that investment in most had been more than anticipated. Notable exceptions are arguably the most labour-intensive sectors, ranging from textiles to automobiles and auto components, where investment is a fraction of what was targeted.