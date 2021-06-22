An officer who did the IAS proud in unforgettable ways

The untimely death of Mohapatra, or Guru to friends, was mourned by all, from the Prime Minister to ordinary people whose lives were touched by his presence. Rajiv Gauba, the cabinet secretary of India, paid him a rich tribute as “a man who ensured that the government’s efforts, in any field entrusted to him, were brought to culmination, with solutions that were both simple and structural"; “His demise was an irreparable loss to the nation. Mohapatra, along with Ravi Kapoor and Vaghela, was part of the team of Secretaries that managed to create an eco-system that ensured India went from importing to becoming the largest manufacturers of PPEs and from near zero production of ventilators to nearly 20,000 a year." As a professional, his career was marked by achievements. In his role as municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad, he oversaw the Sabarmati river-front redevelopment. As chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), he ensured expansion of aviation infrastructure in tier 3 cities for the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme. As secretary, DPIIT, he ensured that work on ease of doing business gathered further pace, with the country moving up 14 positions on the global chart. The government’s push for reducing the compliance burden of citizens in their interactions with the state apparatus was spearheaded by him. Guidelines for the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, described by Nandan Nilekani of Infosys as “breath-taking in its simplicity", were an example.