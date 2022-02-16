An old debate on appropriate technology needs revival

As Frances Stewart, an Oxford economist who was at the centre of the earlier round of debates, pointed out during the panel, East Asia’s success with export-oriented industrialization seemed to belie the worry that manufacturing would fail to create enough jobs and improve living standards. South Korea, Taiwan and China all charted a route out of poverty and grew at unprecedented rates as modern industrial factories absorbed rural labour into more productive employment. But today, this approach no longer works the same way. Manufacturing technologies have become very skill-intensive, and automation and other forms of innovation have reduced labour’s share of manufacturing value added. As MIT’s Daron Acemoglu has pointed out, global competition, the growing power of corporations relative to workers and tax subsidies to capital have all encouraged labour-displacing innovation.

