An olde fairy tale of the new world order we must brace for

As humans, we are descendants of peoples who travelled to distant shores to survive, trade and communicate. Harappan seals from the Indus Valley dating back to 3000 BCE have been found in Mesopotamia, indicating a flourishing trade between the two ancient civilizations. Along the legendary Silk Route, silk, goods, ideas and inventions were traded for more than a thousand years. The number zero, algebra, gunpowder, religions, the Enlightenment and even the concept of non-violence spread around the world like wildfire. Our urge to travel, share and connect will continue to define us as humans. Yet, the proliferation of virtually connected transnational networks is changing the very fabric of human society, and further straining the concept of the sovereign state. At the same time, the global divide between the privileged and less privileged is here to stay and likely to cause enormous tension in a world where the state risks becoming irrelevant. States, civil society and citizens need to reflect, prepare and brace for this new world order if we are to live happily ever after.

